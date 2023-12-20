Escambia Supervisor Of Elections Stepping Down After 19 Years To Join Homeland Security

Escambia County Supervisor Of Elections David Stafford is stepping down after 19 years in office.

Stafford will join the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as an Election Security Advisor. His last day as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections will be January 15, 2024.

Stafford has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider appointing his Chief Deputy Supervisor Sonya Daniels to fill the final year of his term.

“I am eternally grateful to the voters of Escambia County for allowing me the opportunity to serve for nearly twenty years and look forward to continuing to serve the public in a different role. I am especially thankful for our staff, poll workers, my colleagues, and my family for their support throughout my tenure,” Stafford said in his letter to the governor.