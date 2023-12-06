Escambia Man Gets 40 Years For Murder

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

Gerand Battle Jr. entered a plea of no contest on August 9, 2023, to second degree murder with a firearm for the killing of Leonard Troutman, Jr. on October 27, 2021.

On October 27, 2021, Troutman was found shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car in his driveway. There were 16 spent shell casings located at the scene in the 8600 block of Figland Avenue.