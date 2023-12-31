Escambia Ends 2023 With Some Of The Cheapest Gas In Florida

December 31, 2023

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida jumped 14 cents during the past week, with demand growing from travel over the end-of-the-year holiday period.

AAA said Florida drivers paid an average of $3.12 on Wednesday, matching the national average for the first time since August. Florida’s average was $2.98 last week and $3.01 a month before.

Escambia area drivers enjoyed some of the state’s lowest prices at the pump at $2.85 on average while the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area paid an average of $3.30 a gallon. In North Escambia, drivers Saturdayday could find $2.75 at the Circle K on Highway 29 in Cantonment and $2.78 at the Quick Fill on Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, Cumberland Farms on Pine Forest Road was the lowest at $2.68, according to GasBuddy.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 