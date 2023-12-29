Escambia County Offers Fireworks Safety Tips; Fireworks Blamed For Multiple Residential Fires

December 29, 2023

As Escambia County prepares for New Year’s Eve festivities, Escambia County Fire Rescue encourages residents who choose to purchase and display their own fireworks to utilize extra precautions and safety measures during the holiday.

As numerous Floridians choose to purchase their own fireworks, the number of residential structure fires has increased during holidays that are celebrated with fireworks.

Between 2017 and 2023, Escambia County experienced nine residential structure fires caused by fireworks. Seven of those fires were caused by fireworks that were improperly disposed of after their use.

Residents are also encouraged to use caution while using sparklers. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under five years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.

