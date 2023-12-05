Escambia County Contracting With Town Of Century For Library Lawn Maintenance, Christmas Lights

December 5, 2023

Escambia County is set to enter into an interlocal agreement with the Town of Century for lawn maintenance at the Century Branch Library.

The Century Branch Library and the Century Town Hall share a common lawn. Century employees provide lawn maintenance at the library at a cost of $300 per month. In addition, the town will install Christmas lights on the library to match those at the town hall at a cost not to exceed $150.

Century is required to maintain liability insurance during the one year contract. The town council has already approved the agreement, and the Board of County Commissioners will consider it on December 7.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

