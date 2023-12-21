Escambia Children’s Trust Names Lindsey Cannon As New Executive Director

The Escambia County Children’s Trust voted 6-3 Monday night to hire Lindsey Cannon as the new executive director of the ECT.

Cannon and Walker Wilson were named the two finalists for the position earlier this month, and both spoke to the board during Wednesday’s special meeting.

Cannon is currently the executive director for the Children’s Home Society of Florida for the western and Emerald Coast region.

Wilson is the executive director of the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board.

The first executive director of the taxpayer funded ECT, Tammy Greer, resigned unexpectedly back in August.

ECT board members Lumon May, David Peaden, and David Williams voted for Wilson.

Pictured: Lindsey Cannon addresses the Escambia County Children’s Trust board Wednesday night.