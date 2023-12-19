Escambia School Board Sets Process That Could Make Interim Superintendent Leonard Permanent In January

The Escambia County School Board Monday night established a process by which Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard can become the permanent superintendent in January.

“In October, the board expressed a general consensus to make Leonard the permanent boss by extending his contract.

“In October, we the board, made the public aware of our consideration, to make our interim superintendent, Mr. Keith Leonard, our permanent superintendent. We wanted to give the public ample opportunity to share their views,” board member Patty Hightower said.

Each board member will individually complete a mid-year evaluation of Leonard’s performance to date, and they will be compiled by the board attorney.

Those reviews and the item will be discussed at a January 16 meeting, and the public will be invited to speak at that time. The public can also call board members or send emails before that time.

The motion by Kevin Adams passed unanimously.

Leonard’s current contract as interim is otherwise set to expire June 30, 2024.

The board will avoid an expensive nationwide search. Leonard was one of four finalists in in their last search which ultimately led to the hiring of Dr. Tim Smith who was later terminated.

Pictured: Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard at Monday night’s meeting of the Escambia County School Board. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.