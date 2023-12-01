ECSO Searching For Missing Infant

December 1, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing infant that may be with her parents.

A court order was issued to find the child, ECSO said.

They are looking for 3-week-old Ny’Ariyah Robinson Smith who may be with her mother, Tiffany Leigh Smith, or her father, David Cordele Robinson.

The sheriff’s office said they may be in Florida, Georgia, or Alabama.

Anyone that has any information on Ny’Ariyah’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-436-9620.

