ECSO: Molino Man Attacked His Girlfriend With A Sword And Hammer On Christmas Eve

December 28, 2023

A Molino man allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a sword and hammer on Christmas Eve.

Dawain Bryant Baxter II, 36, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery by strangulation, both domestic violence related.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she invited Baxter, her boyfriend of four months, to come over for Christmas. He began to threaten and told her he would “bash your head in so you never wake up”, according to an arrest report.

Baxter then hit the woman in the forehead with a hammer, struck her across the chest with a sword and choked her until she passed out, the report continues. Deputies noted that she had injuries consistent with her allegations.

ECSO deputies later located Baxter at a convenience store on Highway 29 in Cantonment and found him with the sword.

Baxter said the woman had hit him in the stomach with a hammer. A deputy stated in his report that he only had a small scratch that did not appear to be caused by a hammer.

Baxter remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Written by William Reynolds 

 