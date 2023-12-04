Douglas Caraway

Mr. , age 75, of Griffin, GA; formerly of Bratt, FL; went to meet his Lord and Savior Wednesday November 28, 2023, after a short stay in Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA; After graduating from Auburn with a mechanical engineering degree, he worked for John Blue Tractor Company in Huntsville, AL; then went to McDonough Power and Equipment Company designing Snapper lawnmowers in McDonough, GA. After retiring, he started his own custom fence work, building many miles of beautiful fences around Griffin, GA.

Doug enjoyed coming home to visit family. Doug loved horses, roping, and even did some rodeoing in his younger days. He liked to farm, and raise cattle. He enjoyed sitting back reading and watching RFD TV and Westerns. Doug had many friends in Florida and Georgia that will truly miss him.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, J B and Gertrude Caraway, one sister, Eloise Otnes, and two brothers, Homer Caraway, and Carl Caraway.

He is survived by his one brother, Clark (Edna) Caraway, of Bratt, FL; one sister, Hilda (Jimmie) Malone, of McDavid, FL; nieces, Sandra Maddox, Lisa (Roger) Cross, Amy (Wayne) Holland, nephew, Willie (Audrey) Caraway, great-nephews, Stephen (Sharon) Caraway, Ben Linton, Braden (Emily) Cross, great-nieces, Kalee Lowery, Adelyn Cross, Ariel (Brett) Johnson, great-great niece, Mila Ray Lowery.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Rev. Nathan Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Roger Cross, Wayne Holland, Harvey Bradberry, Branden Cross, Wayne Godwin, and Brett Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Coy Register, Claude Kent, Jerry Kent, and Willie Peebles.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements