Cynthia Ann Tennant Smith

Cynthia Ann Tennant Smith, age 70, of Pensacola, FL, passed away unexpectantly on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Cindy was born in Pensacola on July 6, 1953, to the late Billy Glen and Evelyn Givhan Tennant. She graduated from Escambia High School and went on to work with the State of Florida across many avenues, retiring from the Office of State Attorney. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and Grammi. She will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Cindy enjoyed adventure, she loved to travel, and spend time with her family and friends. Cindy always welcomed a walk on the beach and going out with loved ones to try new restaurants. She enjoyed the art of photography and was a hobby novelist. Cindy also created her own business “Santa Stamped” to bring her great love of Christmas to others. She believed in the importance of the Shriner’s Hospital and was always an advocate for their cause, to help save children in need.

Those left to cherish her memory include, her devoted husband, Dan Smith; her son, Brian Hosmer (Beth); granddaughters, Logan and Kalli Hosmer; brother, Glen Tennant (Debbie); sister, Susan Smith; seven nieces and one nephew; many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 2:00 PM at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel on Thursday, December 21, 2023, with Rev. Jim Duck, officiating. Committal service will follow at Bayview Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Burt Snyder, James Darr, David Ricketson, Jeff Ellsworth, Lanny Smith and Marty Shorey. Glen Tennant will serve as Honorary pallbearer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital, checks may be mailed to; PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.