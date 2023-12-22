Curtis E. Crook

Curtis E. Crook, age 66, of Atmore, AL passed away on December 16, 2023 in Mobile, AL.

He was born on March 29, 1957 in Atmore, AL to Willard L. and Doris Johnson Crook.

He was a founding member and Elder of River of Life Church in Atmore, AL which he

cherished. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Marine Embassy Guard. He

retired from the Alabama Department of Corrections after serving as a prison guard at

Fountain and Holman Correctional Facilities. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sharon Womack Crook; his daughter, Stephanie

(Doug) Baggett of Haughton, LA; his sons, Jeremy (Gloria) Crook of Bay Minette, AL,

John (Letty) Crook of CA and Don Spence of Walnut Hill, FL; his brother, Eric (Renee)

McNeil of Pine Grove, AL; his sisters, Kim Brown of Atmore, AL and Tracey Caraway of

Atmore, AL; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor

Richard Daniels officiating at River of Life Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benevolence Fund in Memory of Curtis

Crook at River of Life Church, 4743 Highway 21 North, Atmore, AL 36502.