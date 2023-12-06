County Set To Renew Head Start Lease At Molino Community Center

December 6, 2023

Escambia County is set to renew a lease with the Community Action Program Committee for a portion of the Molino Community Center that is used for a Head Start program.

The non-profit will pay $5 in advance for a five-year term under a lease agreement to be considered by the Escambia County Commission at their next meeting on December 7.

Head Start and Early Head Start Programs provide comprehensive, developmental services for low-income pre-school children ages birth to five and support services for their families. The purpose of the Head Start programs is to promote school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of children through the provision of health, educational, nutritional, social and other services. The cornerstone of the program is parent and community development.

The program has operated at the Molino Community Center since 2014.

