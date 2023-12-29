Cold Day; Low Near Freezing Again Friday Night

Thursdaywill be the first of three nights with freezing temperatures forecast for the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 50 percent chance of showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.