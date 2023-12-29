Cold Day; Low Near Freezing Again Friday Night

December 29, 2023

Thursdaywill be the first of three nights with freezing temperatures forecast for the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 50 percent chance of showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

