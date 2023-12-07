Coffee Shop Announced For Molino

December 7, 2023

A coffee shop is coming to Molino.

Cozy Corner Grooming and Boarding is building a new pet grooming facility and leasable retail space at 4178 Highway 29 on two adjacent lots totaling 1.82 acres between the Florida Forest Service fire tower to the south and Highway 196 to the north.

Cozy Corner announced Tuesday on social media that The Parking Latte  Cafe “will be parking for good at the other Corner of Cozy Corner with a drive-through and indoor service”.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

