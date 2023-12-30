Century Trailer Fire, Two Other Fires Add Red Bulbs During ‘Keep the Wreath Green’

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed three more red bulbs on the county wreath following residential structure fires that occurred over the Christmas weekend, including one in Century, bringing the total of red bulbs on the wreath to 12.

At 2:28 p.m. on Christmas day, ECFR responded to a residential mobile home fire at the 130 block of West State Line Road. The first unit on scene discovered fire on one end of a mobile home. Upon investigation, firefighters located a fire in the living room, hallway and master bedroom. Due to the significance of the fire, assistance was requested from Santa Rosa County. Crews worked quickly to attack the fire, bringing it under control by 2:45 p.m. There were no injuries or fatalities. The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire. Additional assistance was provided to the residents by the American Red Cross.

At 12:29 a.m. Christmas day, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 1900 block of North “L” Street. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke showing from the attic. Due to a fast response with rapid water application, the fire was kept to the attic and brought under control by 12:55 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined the cause of the fire to be the HVAC system, which spread through the home’s duct work. Assistance was provided by the American Red Cross.

At 1:17 a.m. Christmas day, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 100 block of Alice Street. The first to arrive on scene found a single story home with heavy fire on the rear of the home. Despite heavy wind conditions, crews worked quickly to stop the fire and brought it under control by 1:35 a.m. One cat was found deceased due to the fire. Due to significant damage from the fire, the occupants were displaced. ECFR conducted the investigation and determined an accidental electrical issue caused the fire. Assistance was provided by the American Red Cross.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.