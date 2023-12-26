Cantonment Rotary: Collecting Presents For Needy Kids; Water Safety Book Distribution Continues

December 26, 2023

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Cantonment collected a large number of toys at their recent Christmas party, and in turn, donated them to The Birthday Party organization. The Birthday Party will pass them out to girls and boys who are unable to have a birthday party for various reasons.

John Ham,from the Birthday Party organization says that the kids are so excited to receive these gifts and are very grateful to have a party on their birthday.

Another activity Cantonment Rotary has been doing the last few weeks has been involved with all the kindergarten classes from the 10 elementary schools north of Nine Mile Road, including Beulah and Ensley Elementary. So far, over 750 copies of Josh the Otter have been distributed to all kindergartners along with a coloring book. These two books emphasize the importance of water safety.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

