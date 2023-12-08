Cantonment Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Children

December 8, 2023

A Cantonment man is charged with with allegedly sexually abusing two children who lived with him.

Nathan Toms, age 49 of Winter Circle, was charged with four counts of sexual battery against a victim over age 12 but under 18, four counts of molesting a child aged over 12 but under 15 and two counts of child abuse.

Two children told authorities that he sexually abused them between January 2017 and December 2019, according to an arrest report.

One of the children said the family “relied on Nathan financially” while living with him and they “”did not want to upset the family dynamic”.

According to the report, Toms admitted during a phone call to sexually abusing the two children.

Seven other siblings lived with the family, and deputies state in their report, “There are concerns for the additional minor children between the ages of 10 and 17 still residing in the home with Nathan.”

Toms was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $710,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 