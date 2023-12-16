Cantonment Man Charged With Child Cruelty

A Cantonment man has been charged with child cruelty.

Trent Wayne Taylor, 35, was charged with felony child cruelty without great bodily harm.

Taylor allegedly became involved in an altercation with a juvenile at a residence in Cantonment, striking him on the face and attempting to choke him, according to an arrest report.

Security footage from the home showed a portion of the altercation, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was released from the Escambia County Jail with Bond on a $5,000 bond.