Cantonment Man Charged After Allegedly Kicking In Ex-Girlfriend’s Door

December 23, 2023

A Cantonment man was recently charged with the burglary of his ex-girlfriend’s residence while she was inside.

Twain Lamarc Williams, 29, was charged with felony unarmed burglary of an occupied structure and felony property damage.

Williams allegedly went to the residence on North Palafox and kicked in the front door , according to an arrest report, causing about $2,000 in damage to the doorway.

Williams was released on a $15,000 bond.

