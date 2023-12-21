Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers Near Highway 29, Hazzard Lane

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers following a water main break on Highway 29 and Hazzard Lane.

The boil water notice was issued for customers on Carrington Lakes Boulevard, and West Quintette – west to Highway 29 and south to Hazzard Lane.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the advisory has been lifted.