Beulah Man Convicted Of Sexual Battery Of Juvenile Girl

A Beulah man has been convictedof the sexual battery of a juvenile girl.

Jesse William Craig, 42, was convicted of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and battery of a child by projecting or expelling certain fluids or materials. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced early next year.

In late August, deputies responded to the Craig’s home after the victim disclosed instances of sexual abuse to a third party who then contacted law enforcement. While deputies were on scene the victim disclosed that the sexual abuse had been ongoing for months. The investigation was then turned over to the Special Victim’s Unit at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.