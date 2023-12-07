Atmore Receives $1.4 Million For Downtown Area Sewer Improvements

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday announced $1.4 million in financial assistance for West Escambia Utilities using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for sanitary sewer system improvements in the downtown Atmore area.

The project consists of sanitary sewer line inspection by a closed-circuit TV to locate defects. Sewer lines would be rehabilitated by internal lining with a cured-in-place liner and/or physical removal and replacement of defected sewer lines. Service lines will be reinstated by internally opening up the liner at each service location. Completion of this project will provide for an improvement to the sanitary sewer system.