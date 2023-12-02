Atmore Publisher, Reporter Indicted For Reavealing Grand Jury Secrets

An Escambia County, Alabama School Board member, who is a weekly newspaper owner and publisher, and one of her reporters have now officially been indicted by a a grand jury.

Atmore News Publisher Sherry Digmon, 72, and Don Fletcher, 69, were each indicted by an Escambia County Grand Jury on charges of “revealing evidence of the grand jury”.

Both were set to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing was canceled after the indictment was returned. They are no longer eligible for a preliminary hearing after being indicted.

Digmon is co-owner and publisher of The Atmore News which reported October 25 that the local district attorney was investigating COVID funds paid to school system employees. The paper also revealed that Digmon’s phone and that of another school board member had been seized under a search warrant. Both had recently voted against renewing an employment contract with Superintendent of Education Michele McClung.