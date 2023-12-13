Atmore PD Charges Tire Shop Employee With Stealing Over $15K From His Employer

A former Atmore tire shop employee has been charged with stealing thousands from his employer.

Christopher Michael Rowland, 39, was charged with theft of property first degree by the Atmore Police Department.

A Southern Tire Mart Corporate security investigator alleged Rowland was responsible for missing deposits totaling over $15,000. The discrepancies were found during a business account audit.

Rowland was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton where he remained Tuesday night.