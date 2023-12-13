Atmore PD Charges Tire Shop Employee With Stealing Over $15K From His Employer

December 13, 2023

A former Atmore tire shop employee has been charged with stealing thousands from his employer.

Christopher Michael Rowland, 39, was charged with theft of property first degree by the Atmore Police Department.

A Southern Tire Mart Corporate security investigator alleged Rowland was responsible for missing deposits totaling over $15,000. The discrepancies were found during a business account audit.

Rowland was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton where he remained Tuesday night.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 