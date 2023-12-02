Vice President Of Escambia (AL) School Board Charged With Revealing Grand Jury Secrets

Anther memberf of the Escambia County (Alabama)School Board has been chaged with revealing grand jury secrets.

District 4 Board Member Cynthia A. Jackson, age 72,, who was elected board vice president just last week, was arrested midday Monday on a charge related to revealing grand jury secrets, according to jai records.

Last week, an Escambia County, Alabama School Board member, who is a weekly newspaper owner and publisher, and one of her reporters were officially been indicted by a grand jury.

Atmore News Publisher Sherry Digmon, 72, and Don Fletcher, 69, were each indicted by an Escambia County Grand Jury on charges of “revealing evidence of the grand jury”.

Both were set to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing was canceled after the indictment was returned. They are no longer eligible for a preliminary hearing after being indicted.

Digmon is co-owner and publisher of The Atmore News which reported October 25 that the local district attorney was investigating COVID funds paid to school system employees. The paper also revealed that Digmon’s phone and that the phone of another school board member had been seized under a search warrant. Both had recently voted against renewing an employment contract with Superintendent of Education Michele McClung.