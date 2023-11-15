Woman Faces Up To Life In Prison For Setting Store Clerk on Fire

On Wednesday, an Escambia County woman pleaded to attempted first degree premeditated murder for setting a store clerk on fire.

Betty Jean McFadden entered the before Judge Linda Nobles for attempted first degree premeditated murder with a weapon. The charge stems from an incident at a Circle K on North W St. on March 30, 2022, where McFadden poured gasoline on a store clerk and set her on fire.

McFadden is scheduled for sentencing on January 12, 2024, where she will be facing a maximum of life in state prison.