Woman Faces Up To Life In Prison For Setting Store Clerk on Fire
November 15, 2023
On Wednesday, an Escambia County woman pleaded to attempted first degree premeditated murder for setting a store clerk on fire.
Betty Jean McFadden entered the before Judge Linda Nobles for attempted first degree premeditated murder with a weapon. The charge stems from an incident at a Circle K on North W St. on March 30, 2022, where McFadden poured gasoline on a store clerk and set her on fire.
McFadden is scheduled for sentencing on January 12, 2024, where she will be facing a maximum of life in state prison.
Comments