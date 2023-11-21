William Haywood Rowland

Mr. William Haywood Rowland age 82 of Wagon Wheel Road in Flomaton, passed away Monday November 20, 2023 at his Flomaton residence. He was a native of Jay, Florida and a former resident of Wewahitchka, Florida before moving to Flomaton in 1978. Mr. Rowland owned and operated Rowland’s Tires in Flomaton from 1978-2006. He was a graduate of Jay High School Class of 1959, and was a member of Jay First Baptist Church. Mr. Rowland was a life long member of “The Romeo’s” (Real Old Men Eat Out) Motorcycle Club, Avid Alabama Crimson Tide Football Fan, and enjoyed NASCAR Racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; James Walker Rowland and Mary Lois Batchelor Rowland; Brothers, Harold and Joe Max Rowland, Great Grandson, Mason Rowland.

Survivors; Wife; Mrs. Shelly Rowland of Flomaton; Son; Jon Malett (Julie) Rowland of Atmore; Daughter; Ginya “Bunkie” (Gary) Murph of Flomaton; 3 Step Sons; Jamie (Sonya) Barnes of Bogia, Jeremy (Lisa) Barnes of Bogia, Joshua Barnes of Lisbon, North Dakota; 15 Grandchildren; Christopher (Eva) Rowland of Atmore, Jordan (Melanie) Rowland of Brewton, Devon Johnson of Opp, Savannah Fullerton of Atmore, Addison White of Atmore, Brayson White of Atmore, Cody Barnes of Mobile, Hunter Barnes of Bogia, River Barnes of Brewton, Charlie Jo Barnes of Brewton, Carson Ikner of Excel, Gracie Ikner of Excel, Keylon Ikner of Excel, Noah Ikner of Excel, Zack Ikner of Brewton; 7 Great Grandchildren and a special German Shepard name Rip.

Memorial services to be announced later by Flomaton Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc