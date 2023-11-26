Two Killed In I-65 Crash Near Atmore

A two vehicle crash on I-65 near Atmore claimed two lives early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:16 a.m. Saturday and claimed the lives of a Texas man and a Georgia man. Augustine R. Beene, 29, of Livingston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder he was driving collided head-on with the 2023 Kia Niro driven by Antonio L. Minniefield, 49, of Decatur, Georgia.

Both Beene and Minniefield were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-65 near the 51 mile marker, approximately three miles south of the Jacks Springs Road exit.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

File photo.