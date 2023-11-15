Tate High Swimmer Jacobs Signs With Inaugural William Carey University Swim Team

Tate Aggie senior swimmer Braedan Jacobs has accepted a roster spot on the inaugural William Carey University Swim Team for the 2024-25 season. Jacobs officially accepted his offer during a signing ceremony at Tate High School this week.

William Carey University, an NAIA athletic institution, green-lighted its co-ed swimming and diving program in May 2023, and Jacobs will be one of the founding members of the team. Braedan is a three-time FHSAA 3A State Qualifier, multi-year Southeastern Swimming championship qualifier, and was the SES champion in the 500-yd freestyle in 2021. He is also a three-time Sectional qualifier and was a member of the Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC) NCSA national team in 2023.

As one of the first recruits for the new team, Jacobs should add great function to the team’s freestyle corps, as he is competitive in the 50 all the way up to the 1650-yd freestyle. He also has a solid secondary stroke in the 100-yd and 200-yd butterfly races. His current times would already earn points and qualify within the top eight of the Sun Conference Championships.

“We are delighted Braedan has found a great fit in William Carey University,” said GPAC head coach Greg Johnson. “I think the school will offer him what he needs academically, and that should be the main focus for student-athletes. But this opportunity also offers him a chance to be part of a brand-new team, and that is very unique. I know he will be very successful at WCU.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.