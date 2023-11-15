Tate High Beta Sponsor Stayce Litton Receives National Recognition

Stayce Litton of J.M. Tate High School recently achieved national recognition for her work as a National Beta sponsor after being named a 2022-2023 John W. Harris Educator of Excellence.

Named after the organization’s founder, this national award speaks highly of a sponsor’s commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements through National Beta and illustrates their dedication to preparing them to become leaders. To qualify for this award, sponsors must focus on club growth by achieving National Beta School of Distinction and School of Merit status. They must be committed to leadership and character development by bringing students to National Beta events. Finally, they must have focused on the National Beta motto, Let Us Lead by Serving Others, by leading their club to earn a National Beta service hour award.

Due to the extraordinary commitment it takes to lead a club to this success, the John W. Harris Educator of Excellence award is the highest honor offered to National Beta sponsors. In fact, only 179 of over 20,000 sponsors received the honor this year. Those sponsors come from only 68 of over 8,500 clubs across the country and beyond. All John W. Harris Educator of Excellence recipients receive a lapel pin and certificate as a symbol of their extraordinary accomplishment.

Litton commented, “I want to thank National Beta for recognizing me for this award for the second year in a row, Tate High School Beta members helped make this happen. I want to thank our hard-working members for their desire to join our club and their desire to do community service. We definitely follow National Beta’s creed of, “Lead by Serving Others”, I feel truly blessed.”

Principal of Tate High School, Laura Touchstone, commented, “We are immensely proud of Mrs. Litton. For two years consecutively, she has received national recognition for her exceptional work as the National Beta Club sponsor. Her dedication, passion, and commitment to fostering excellence and leadership within our student body have not gone unnoticed, and this well-deserved honor is a testament to her outstanding contributions. The National Beta Club is an esteemed organization that recognizes and promotes academic achievement, character, leadership, and service among students. Mrs. Litton has not only upheld these values but has also significantly enriched the experiences of our students, providing them with opportunities for personal and academic growth. The entire school community is proud to share in this moment of celebration.”

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,500 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Elementary Beta includes grades 4-5, National Junior Beta includes grades 6-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.