Tate FFA Forestry Evaluation Team Places Sixth In State Competition

The Tate FFA Forestry Evaluation Team placed sixth at the State FFA Contest in Perry, Florida. The team also achieved the recognition as thirdrd highest team for timber cruising.

The Forestry Career Development Event (CDE) requires students to demonstrate their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and applying approved silviculture practices. Participation in the event offers students experience relevant to a career choice in forestry and natural resources.

A team event for four students, this CDE provides recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies resulting from forestry instruction in the agricultural education classroom. Team members contribute individually by completing a general forestry knowledge exam, rounds of tree identification and measurement, and individual practicums.

Skills learned from this event range from forestry equipment identification to calculating a forest business management problem and prepare students for a variety of careers in forestry and natural resources.

Team Members included Synoma Perea, Ryan Grace, Isabella Owens, and Lawsen Thiesen. Tate Their Agricultural Educator/FFA Advisor is Melissa Gibbs.

Tate FFA Forestry Evaluation Team