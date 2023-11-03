Tate Aggies End Best Season in Years with 44-0 First City Bowl Win At At Wahoos Stadium

November 3, 2023

The Tate Aggies claimed the title in 44-0  in the inaugural First City Bowl game at Wahoos Stadium, the first-ever regular season high school football game at the waterfront venue.

The Tate Aggies finished  with teir first winning record season since 2017. The Aggies had won just one game in each of the previous four seasons.

Washington finished won its season-opener, but since lost their other seven games.

The Tate Aggies went into the game at 4-5, the cusp of finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

““It’s huge,” Coach Rhett Summerford said before the game. “I am so glad we are playing there (at Blue Wahoos Stadium). Because it gives our kids some excitement. “We need some excitement now. Our guys are still playing their tails off, but we’re just not doing some of the things we were doing earlier this year. “We are playing in a phenomenal venue. It’s a great way to send our seniors out. We are going to prepare and play as hard as we can to play our best.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 