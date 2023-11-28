Sue Ann Van Dever

Sue Ann Van Dever passed passed away Monday, November 20, 2023 at her home in Pensacola FL after a long illness. She was 76.

She was born on April 6, 1947 to Vera Geneva Bearfield Jones and Kenneth Jones, the youngest of 3, and only daughter. Sue Ann was definitely a Daddy’s girl. She grew up in Victoria, TX and graduated from Victoria High School in 1965. Her Father passed away unexpectedly during her senior year. Sue Ann attended college at Victoria College and moved with her Mother to San Angelo, TX to be near her Grandparents where she was a student at Angelo State College. She married A. E. Van Dever, Jr. (Van) in December 1965 in San Angelo. They raised three children together and lived in Huntsville and College Station, TX as well as Pensacola and West Palm Beach, FL before retiring in Montgomery, TX. Sue Ann relocated to Florida this summer to be near her family.

Sue Ann was disciplined, fiercely independent and self-taught. She held many titles throughout her life including Housewife, Mother, Apartment Complex Manager, Real Estate Professional and Grammy. Sue Ann was known for her impeccable style, lifelong striking beauty, Martha Stewart like amazing gourmet meals, Southern Living worthy beautiful home, furnishings and gardens. Receiving a handwritten note from Sue Ann was a gift one kept forever because her handwriting had such finesse it was a piece of Art. She enjoyed spending time with her Bridge group, decorating, reading, and offering advice (whether or not you asked).

Sue Ann was preceded in death by her Parents, her brothers Jerry Don Jones, Tommy Clint Jones and nephew K.C. Jones.

Survivors include her three children Heather Leonard (Steve) of McDavid, FL, A.E. Van Dever, III (Vandy) of Pensacola, FL, and Vanessa Porter of Houston, TX. Grandchildren Seth Leonard (Roberta) and their children Elias and Josiah, Caleb Leonard (Josie) and their children Vera Kate and Hallie, Chloe Harp (Cameron), Olivia Porter Meacham (Taylor), Jacob Dyar, Charlotte Kit Curtis; and father of her children A.E. Van Dever, Jr. (Van). Nieces Tammy Jones Leonhardt and Wendy Jones Eller, Sisters-in-law Clarice Jones-Flatt and Pauline Jones-Norman and their families.