Sheriff Confirms Gun Discharged During Atmore High School Basketball Game

An investigation is continuing after a gun was discharged Thursday night during a high school basketball game in Atmore.

“On November 9, 2023, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Deputies along with Atmore Police officers responded to a report of a weapon being discharged at Escambia County High School inside the gym during a basketball game,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “A preliminary investigation led to the determination that a small group of individuals entered the gym area and that one of the young men was concealing a handgun in his waistband. The firearm fell from the suspects pants and hit the ground causing the gun to discharge. Two people in the group later showed up at area hospitals for treatment for what appeared to be wounds from bullet fragments. This is still an ongoing investigation and will be updated in the future as arrests are made.”

“This is an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be any intent to shoot or harm anyone that we have discovered,” Jackson continued.

No further details have been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.