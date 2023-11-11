Santa Rosa County Burn Ban Allowed To Expire

November 11, 2023

A burn ban in place for Santa Rosa County has been allowed to expire.

Santa Rosa County Public Safety – Emergency Management continues to remind residents to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

  • Create at least 30 feet of defensible – clean and green – space around your home.
  • Clear trash and dead vegetation from your front and backyards.
  • Remove leaves and debris from roof and gutters.
  • Use extreme caution when grilling.
  • Properly discard of cigarettes.
  • Call 9-1-1 if you see fire in your area.

