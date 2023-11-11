Santa Rosa County Burn Ban Allowed To Expire
A burn ban in place for Santa Rosa County has been allowed to expire.
Santa Rosa County Public Safety – Emergency Management continues to remind residents to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:
- Create at least 30 feet of defensible – clean and green – space around your home.
- Clear trash and dead vegetation from your front and backyards.
- Remove leaves and debris from roof and gutters.
- Use extreme caution when grilling.
- Properly discard of cigarettes.
- Call 9-1-1 if you see fire in your area.
