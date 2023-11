Rosemarie Brigitte Dargetz Langley,

Mrs. Rosemarie Brigitte Dargetz Langley, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023at her daughters’ home. She was born in Germany where she met the love of her life, Walter Leon Langley, while he was in service over there. They were married 58 years when he passed in March of 2015. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee Langley, her grandson, Jacob Dale Lisenby. Mrs. Langley retired from the school system after 25 years and enjoyed her home time.

Mrs. Langley loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very good cook and had a very affectionate smile. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and watching Fox News. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains and going on walks in the outdoors

She is survived by her two children, Raymond (Linda) Langley, Angela (Marlin) Gunn, two grandchildren, Jeremy (Monica) Lisenby, Karl Langley, two great-grandchildren, Lane Lisenby, Jakelyn Lisenby, seven step-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Petty Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Rev. Rickey Tedder officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Lisenby, Lane Lisenby, Tab Jernigan, Ryan Malone, Chase Reid and Hunter Johnston.