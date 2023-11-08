Ribbon Cut On New Navy Federal Recreation Center

Navy Federal Credit Union celebrated the completion of its most recent addition with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday The Navy Federal Recreation Center, which is located on the west side of Navy Federal’s Beulah Campus along Nine Mile Road, will be ready for team members and the community to enjoy on Monday, November 13th.

“It is an honor to have this opportunity to give back to the community at large, and we are thankful for the partners and local leaders who helped us make this happen, many of whom have been invited to join us for the ribbon cutting,” said Kara Cardona, executive vice president of Navy Federal’s Greater Pensacola Operations. “To provide an outdoor area for our employees and the community to exercise, go for a walk, or find a place to reflect during the day, gives me great joy. The opening of the Recreation Center is the perfect way to commemorate our 20 years as Greater Pensacola Operations. We started with 30 employees and have grown to nearly 10,000.

The Navy Federal Recreation Center offers a variety of ways for people to enjoy the outdoors. The facility features walking trails, recreation fields, a basketball court, a volleyball court, pickleball courts, yoga space, a pavilion, and open spaces.

Navy Federal purchased the property in 2019 with a focus on facilitating quality-of-life improvements, amenities, and job growth. Navy Federal committed to the creation of 300 new jobs (fulfilled in 2021) and also agreed to provide public access to the recreation area.

“We can’t wait to see our employees and community members using our Recreation Center,” said Chelsea Scott, recreation center manager at Navy Federal. “Our walking trails and open spaces will be available for use during the park’s operating hours of 6 am to 9 pm daily. The public will have the ability to reserve specific amenities during the evenings and weekends in the coming weeks.”

A Recreation Center website where members of the community will be able to reserve areas of the Recreation Center will be available to the public in early December. Reservable areas will include the pavilion, multipurpose field, basketball court, volleyball court, pickleball courts, and a variety of lawns.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.