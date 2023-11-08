Peggy Louise Norton

November 8, 2023

Peggy Louise Norton, age 89, of Atmore, AL passed away on November 7, 2023 in Atmore, AL. She was born on August 16, 1934, in Emmet, AR to the late Roy Clifton and Leola  Tomkins McBrayer. Mrs. Peggy was a lifetime member of Presley Street Baptist Church. She owned and operated Guy’s and Doll’s beauty salon for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband James Lloyd Norton; son; Dale Wayne Brown; and siblings Margaret Joy Knight, and James “Jimmy” Edward McBrayer.
She is survived by her three daughters Pamela Kay (David) Hildebrand of Texarkana TX, Karen (Clifton) Blackburn and Terry Kirby Colbert of Atmore AL; stepchildren Shane (Sharon) Norton of Palm Springs, CA, Bryant (Jody) Norton of Woodville, WA, Lucinda (Brad) Johnson of Utah; Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild; sister, Nelda McCool and brother, Bob McBrayer.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM at McCullough Cemetery in McCullough, AL. Active Pallbearers will be Clay Kirby, Chris Brown, Jason Blackburn, Keaton Brown, Tripp Presley and Dale Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Dawson Brown and Clint Brown.  Interment will follow in McCullough Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

