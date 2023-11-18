Northview’s Playoff Hopes End With Loss On The Road To The Undefeated Bozeman Bucks

The Northview Chief’s state championship hopes came to an end Friday night on the road in a 37-31 loss to the undefeated Bozeman Bucks in 1-Rural regional semi-final action Panama City.

The 10-0 Bucks were ranked No. 5. in 1-Rural.

Quarterback Wyatt Scruggs was in from 55 yards the for the touchdown to the pu the Chiefs on the board first, 7-0.

Joe Wright added a Northview TD from 22-yards out in the second quarter to give NHS a 14-6 lead. Bozeman scored on the kickoff to tie it 14-14.

Northview went up 21-14 with a 7-yard touchdown from Tyler Ragan.

Bozeman (11-0) will take on Holmes County next Friday night after Holmes defeated Chipley 26-7.

Northview’s season endeda at 4-7.

