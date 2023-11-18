Northview’s Playoff Hopes End With Loss On The Road To The Undefeated Bozeman Bucks

November 18, 2023

The Northview Chief’s state championship hopes came to an end Friday night on the road in a 37-31 loss to the undefeated Bozeman Bucks in 1-Rural regional semi-final action Panama City.

The 10-0 Bucks were ranked No. 5. in 1-Rural.

Quarterback Wyatt Scruggs was in from 55 yards the for the touchdown to the pu the Chiefs on the board first, 7-0.

Joe Wright added a Northview TD from 22-yards out in the second quarter to give NHS a 14-6 lead. Bozeman scored on the kickoff to tie it 14-14.

Northview went up 21-14 with a 7-yard touchdown from Tyler Ragan.

Bozeman (11-0) will take on Holmes County next Friday night after Holmes defeated Chipley 26-7.

Northview’s season endeda at 4-7.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

