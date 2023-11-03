Northview Falls On The Road To Undefeated Walton

The undefeated Walton Braves defeated the Northview Chiefs 54-14 Friday night at Walton.

The Chiefs enterered the game ranked fifth in Region 1-1R…a win would have ensured a first-round matchup against the Jay Royals.

A loss to the 10-0 Walton Braves might still increase the final computer rankings for the Chiefs (3-5); we’ll find out when the next FHSAA rankings are released.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.