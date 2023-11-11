Northview Beats Jay 31-13 In Round One Of The Playoffs

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 31-13 Friday night in round one of the state 1R-Region 1 quarterfinals in a steady soaking drizzle in Jay.

Northview was first on the board with a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Joe Wright, 6-0 in the first quarter.

Jay answered with a 5-yard TD from Brock Stout. 7-6 in the second quarter.

Devin Kelly added a 35-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for the Chiefs to take a 14-7 lead that stood headed into the half.

Joe Wright added another TD in the third quarter from 56-yards out for a 20-7 Northview advantage. Devon Kelley had a 40-yard touchdown in the third, 27-7.

Brandon Ferguson had a 37-yard field goal for Northview with under 30 seconds to go for the 31-13 Chief’s victory.

The No. 5 seed Chiefs (4-7) will travel to face No. 1 seed Bozeman (10-0) in Panama City on Friday, November 17.

