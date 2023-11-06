Nell Tennant Thomas

November 6, 2023

Mrs. Nell Tennant Thomas, age 89, passed away, November 6, 2023 in Uriah, AL; born June 8, 1934, in Atmore, AL. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Atmore. She worked at Atmore Community Hospital with many years of service.

Mrs. Thomas enjoyed spending time with her friends. She favorite things to do was, gardening, fishing and hunting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alton (Florence McKenzie) Tennant, husband, Dr. J. B. Thomas, two brothers, Harold Tennant, Curtis Tennant, and one daughter, Sara Patrick.

She is survived by her one daughter, Terri (Tim) Turner, of North Carolina, best friend and care taker, Mandy Matthews, of Atmore, AL; special friend, Sharon Dinovo, of Uriah, AL; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Dr. Kevin Garrett officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 9:30 AM until service time at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.

