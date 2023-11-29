Molino Park Food Drive Helps Stock Two Local Pantries

November 29, 2023

Molino Park Elementary School held their annual food drive recently in partnership with Aldergate Methodist Church. The food collected thisyear was used to help stock the food pantroes at Aldersgate Methodist Church and Highland Baptist Church for distribution to needy families in the community.

Pictured: Molino Park Elementary School PTA representatives Lyndsey Cutler with her her children Paycen and Lexi Cutler, along with Rachel Parker and her children Jaxson and Madi Parker.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

