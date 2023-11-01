Longtime Century Town Planner Debbie Nickles Has Passed Away

Longtime Century Town Planner Debbie Nickles passed away Monday. She worked with the town as a consultant for over 40 years, first under then-mayor Benny Barnes.

Nickles worked on numerous projects for the town, including a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), EPA Brownfields, a Land Development Code, tornado recovery, a five-year schedule of improvements, housing grants and Triumph funding requests. She was responsible for securing millions of dollars in grants for Century and its residents, particularly those most in need of housing and other assistance.

Nickles passed away following a battle with ongoing health issues. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Pictured: Debbie Nickles at a 2018 community “Welcome Home” block party as residents returned home to new homes following the destruction of a tornado that devastated the Front Street area of Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.