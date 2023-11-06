Kimberly Denise Smith

Mrs. Kimberly Denise Smith, age 51 passed away, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Atmore, AL. She was born, October 13, 1972 in Chicago, IL; and has resided most of her life in Atmore, AL. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church.

Mrs. Smith loved spending time with her family and friends. She really enjoyed working alongside of her husband. She liked going shopping and was an avid Alabama Football Fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James (Wanda Cash) Brooks, and one brother, Randy Brooks.

She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Jerry Smith, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Ebony Brooks, of Tennessee, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Don Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.