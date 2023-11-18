Kathryn Eddins Rowell

Kathryn Eddins Rowell was born on May 31, 1929 to Lloyd and Rosa Lee Eddins. She passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. She graduated from beauty school and worked as a beautician for more than thirty years. A lifetime of stories and memories were shared among friends in her beauty shop. Many clients continued coming weekly to her small home salon built for her “retirement”.

When she wasn’t in her salon, she was outside enjoying her beautiful flowers and creating floral arrangements. She had a knack for creating beautiful crafts and enjoyed sharing them with others. In her free time, she enjoyed bargain shopping, especially in thrift stores to find treasures. On Saturdays, she hit the brakes for a good yard sale. When it comes to bargains, her motto was “if I can’t use it, someone I know will”.

She loved helping others in need, whether she shared the bargains she found, planning or cooking meals, visiting someone who was sick. Possibly her greatest adventure started when she was promoted from mother to grandmother. She was affectionally called “Mema” not just by her grandkids, but by most everyone that knew her.

Being a child at heart, she enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren. She had a fun-loving spirit! Trips with Mema were always an adventure. From basketball and volleyball, road trips, to fishing in the sketchiest lakes and ponds. You may not come home with a trophy or great catch for dinner, but you would have a “whopper” of a story to tell.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Terry Trent; daughter, Kyra Archer Smith; daughter-in-law, Deborah Archer; sisters, Lorine DeVore (Ralph) and Janette Burgett (Melvin); and sister-in-law, Barbara Eddins.

Visitation services for Kathryn Eddins Rowell will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, FL 32533). Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Ryan Trawick officiating.

She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Arthur Rowell; brother, Everett Eddins; sons, Larry King (Mary Jane), Frankie Archer; daughter, Kathy Wilson (Charles); grandchildren, Keith King (Kallie), Kimberly King, Kaye Gulsby (Bubba), Greg Wilson, Brad Wilson (Nicole), Alton Wilson (Angela), Kerry Clarke (Adam), Kristin Arnold (Doug), Michael Archer, and Johnny Ray Heathcock; twenty-two great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

