Jordayn Leigh Rice

November 16, 2023

Ms. , age 28, passed away, Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Pensacola, FL. She was born March 31, 1995, in Merdian, MS.

Ms. Rice enjoyed spending time with her mother and children. She also enjoyed going to the beach.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Thomas Rice.

She is survived by her mother, Karen Daw Godwin, of Pensacola, FL; two daughters, Khloie Godwin, of Pensacola, FL; Kaylee Godwin, of Pensacola, FL; one brother, Alex Rice, of Perdido, AL; fiancé, Zack Isbell, of Mobile, AL; nieces and nephews, Remington Rice, Naomi Rice, Kamdyn Thomas, Traylon Paul, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Bill Stuckey officiating.

Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery.

Visitation will be held, Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Alex Rice, Zack Isbell, Sean Hadley, Tee Rodgers, JT Dunson, and Tommy Dunson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.

