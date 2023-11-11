Isaiah Helton Named Escambia County’s Newest Emergency Coordinator

Escambia County Emergency Management is excited to introduce Isaiah Helton as their newest Emergency Coordinator.

Isaiah is no stranger to Emergency Management. He began his time with Escambia County as the very first intern for the newly developed Escambia County Emergency Management intern program in 2022. After completing the program, he was hired as a part-time employee before being promoted to full-time as an Emergency Management Specialist. His dedication, work ethic and performance in his duties led to his current promotion as the newest Emergency Management Coordinator.

“I’m excited to start this new role of Emergency Coordinator,” said Isaiah. “My wife and I love living in Escambia County, and are expecting our first baby. I will do all I can for my community to ensure that Escambia County is ready for any disaster.”

Growing up in a Marine Corps family, Isaiah spent time in Spain, where his family served as Baptist missionaries. Isaiah returned to the United States to attend Pensacola Christian College, where he received his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice and a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Isaiah completed a college internship with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management while attending PCC. He credits this internship as the spark to his interest in Emergency Management.

“Isaiah has proven his dedication to our team through his hard work and perseverance,” said Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. “I am pleased to announce his promotion and excited by the success of our intern program where Isaiah learned the skills he needed to be successful in Emergency Management.”