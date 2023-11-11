Isaiah Helton Named Escambia County’s Newest Emergency Coordinator

November 11, 2023

Escambia Emergency Management has named Isaiah Helton as their newest Emergency Coordinator.

Escambia County Emergency Management is excited to introduce Isaiah Helton as their newest Emergency Coordinator.

Isaiah is no stranger to Emergency Management. He began his time with Escambia County as the very first intern for the newly developed Escambia County Emergency Management intern program in 2022. After completing the program, he was hired as a part-time employee before being promoted to full-time as an Emergency Management Specialist. His dedication, work ethic and performance in his duties led to his current promotion as the newest Emergency Management Coordinator.

“I’m excited to start this new role of Emergency Coordinator,” said Isaiah. “My wife and I love living in Escambia County, and are expecting our first baby. I will do all I can for my community to ensure that Escambia County is ready for any disaster.”

Growing up in a Marine Corps family, Isaiah spent time in Spain, where his family served as Baptist missionaries. Isaiah returned to the United States to attend Pensacola Christian College, where he received his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice and a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Isaiah completed a college internship with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management while attending PCC. He credits this internship as the spark to his interest in Emergency Management.

“Isaiah has proven his dedication to our team through his hard work and perseverance,” said Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. “I am pleased to announce his promotion and excited by the success of our intern program where Isaiah learned the skills he needed to be successful in Emergency Management.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 