IP Names New Manager Of Cantonment Mill

International Paper announced Wednesday that Hunter Morris has been named Mill Manager of International Paper’s Pensacola Containerboard Mill in Cantonment. In his new position, Morris will assume overall responsibility for safety, people engagement, commercial and operational excellence and community stewardship at the Pensacola Mill.

Most recently, Morris was the Operations Manager for the company’s Savannah, Georgia Mill. Morris joined International Paper in 2007 at the company’s Riegelwood, North Carolina mill. He has worked in several manufacturing and technical leadership roles of i increasing responsibility throughout his career with the company.

“I am excited to join the Pensacola team and my family and I are excited to move to the area and learn more about the people and community,” said Hunter Morris. “Being able to lead the team in Pensacola is a wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Pensacola Mill.”

In a related move, Pensacola Mill Manager Scott Taylor has been promoted to Director of Manufacturing, Containerboard. In his new leadership role, Taylor will have oversight of the Henderson, Ky., Newport, Ind., Rome, Ga., and Springfield, Ore., Containerboard Mills. Since 2017, Taylor has been the Mill Manager at the Pensacola Mill. Taylor and his family will be relocating to the Memphis, Tennessee area.

“The time I spent with the Pensacola team and community has been immensely rewarding,” said Scott Taylor. “While my family and I have a sense of sadness leaving Pensacola, I am confident in leaving the mill team with Hunter and look forward to hearing about the continued successes and achievements of the Pensacola Mill.”